The West Jackson Middle School chorus recently presented Oliver Jr.
The show was held four different times at Jackson County High School on Jan 21-23.
It was directed by Dana Harrell, Laura Miller and Katie Leigh.
Top cast included:
- Charlie Hansen as Oliver Twist
- Lawson Choate as Fagin
- Clara Walker as The Artful Dodger
- Payson Heap as Mr. Bumble
- Abigail Morel as Widow Corney
- Amelia Fairbank as Mrs. Sowerberry
- Cain Rodgers as Mr. Sowerberry
- Josie Massey as Nancy
- Brayden Sabin as Bill Sikes
