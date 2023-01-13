West Jackson Middle School (WJMS) marked its ninth year hosting its Nickels for the NICU fundraiser.
The school-wide community service project purchases gift cards and goodie bags for families who have a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). To date, WJMS has donated a total of $18,925.
Homeroom classes compete to see which homeroom can raise the most money. This year, Buffy Hankinson's eighth-grade homeroom generated the highest total and celebrated with a Chick-Fil-A breakfast party.
"It is so heartwarming to see our kids really understand the value of the money they are donating. They come in with pennies, they come in with bills, but they understand the purpose of the project," said FCCLA Advisor Kathy Jones.
Nickels For The NICU has become a WJMS tradition for students, including challenge questions, homeroom strategies to win and "overall, a spirit of giving that WJMS is proud to support," Jones said.
Organizers said the goal of Nickels For The NICU is to let families of children in the NICU know that others are thinking of them.
"The best part of this project is that many of our WJMS students were NICU babies and are now healthy, thriving kids," Jones said. "This is a way for students and parents to pay it forward. I was a NICU parent myself and I know the isolation NICU parents feel, so to pay it forward and let them know that WJMS is thinking of them is the whole point of this project."
