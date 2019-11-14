Students and staff at West Jackson Middle School (WJMS) honored local veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day program.
A number of local veterans turned out for the event held in the school’s gym. WJMS principal Melissa Conway and WJMS FFA members welcomed everyone to the event.
FFA members led the Pledge of Allegiance and recognized the veterans. The WJMS chorus performed the National Anthem and “Of The I Sing, America!”
The WJMS band performed the “March of the Armed Forces,” and provided patriotic music at the beginning and end of the event.
The colors were presented by members of the Jackson County Comprehensive High School JROTC. WJMS eight grader Katelyn Twiss read her essay on what Veterans Day means. WJMS students Georgia Lance and Lillian Conner performed “Veterans Hallelujah.” The seventh grade students at WJMS presented a patriotic production and Ansley Bauer played Taps. Three WJMS staff members who are also veterans – Cindy Thompson, Jason Shiver and Derek Barr – were recognized.
