Several West Jackson Middle School art students placed at the 2022 Georgia National Fair State Art Competition in Perry. Students competed against sixth through eighth-grade students across the state in their division and medium.
Placers were:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 11:54 am
Several West Jackson Middle School art students placed at the 2022 Georgia National Fair State Art Competition in Perry. Students competed against sixth through eighth-grade students across the state in their division and medium.
Placers were:
•Kristie Duce (eighth grade) — first place, clay; best in category, 3D; best in show, middle school
•Lola Jabara (sixth grade) — second place, drawing
•Eve Johnson (sixth grade) — second place, photography
•Hayleigh Abernethy (seventh grade) — third place, photography
•Leah Medlin (seventh grade) — third place, fabrics
•Sophia Rosales-Avila (eighth grade) — honorable mention, painting
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.