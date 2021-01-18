Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is accepting applications for a Youth Tour competition.
Since 1964, the nation’s electric cooperatives have sent student delegates to Washington, D.C. for the annual Youth Tour, organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), to gain a personal understanding of American history and their role as a citizen. Jackson EMC began sending delegates to participate in 1971.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Jackson EMC will award four high school students with college scholarships. These scholarships will be awarded in 2021 in lieu of the Youth Tour experience in Washington, D.C., which was canceled by NRECA.
Current high school sophomores and juniors in the Jackson EMC service region who have demonstrated leadership potential, academic success and community service can download an application at jacksonemc.com/wyt. The deadline to apply is February 26.
Ten finalists will participate in a virtual interview with a panel of business, community and university leaders to be selected as one of Jackson EMC’s four students to receive a Youth Tour scholarship.
For more information and to download an application, visit jacksonemc.com/wyt.
