Presbyterian College has announced that Kali Zmistowski, of Braselton, achieved dean's list status during the fall 2022 semester.
The dean's list consists of students who earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9-grade point average for a semester. We are proud to recognize these students for making the dean's list during the Fall 2022 semester.
