Pendergrass teen and Flowery Branch High School freshman Seth Christensen picked up a major victory Saturday (March 4), winning the Alabama 200 at Montgomery Speedway. He joined the ranks of previous winners with names like Petty, Allison, Bonnett, Grill, Roderick and Elliott.
At 15 years old, making just his second Pro Late Model start and first for driver and now tuner Ricky Turner, Christensen piloted the No. 35 Fr8Auctions-Brave Like Wyatt car to the win in a caution-filled race at the historic speedway.
