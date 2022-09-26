Chateau Elan will play host to the top Division I and Division II Historically Black College and University (HBCU) golf programs Sept. 26-27 at the 37th Annual HBCU Golf Invitational.

The event is hosted by the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA), which is a 501(c)3 with the mission to enhance and preserve Black college golf programs by fostering the development of coaches and players.

