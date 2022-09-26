Chateau Elan will play host to the top Division I and Division II Historically Black College and University (HBCU) golf programs Sept. 26-27 at the 37th Annual HBCU Golf Invitational.
The event is hosted by the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA), which is a 501(c)3 with the mission to enhance and preserve Black college golf programs by fostering the development of coaches and players.
Both women’s and men’s teams will participate. Florida A&M, Chicago State, and Tennessee State are among the top programs playing in the Division I competition. Livingstone College and Miles College lead the way for the Division II schools
Additionally, Eddie Payton, Art Gelow and Clifton Johnson will be inducted into the Inaugural Hall of Fame Class in conjunction with the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame.
The 37th annual National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame event has been a staple for the BCGCA with more than 6000 student athletes participating in the event since its inception in the late 1980s.
The 2022 field will be the largest in the history of the tournament.
•First day of competition
•Dinner – sponsored by HOF committee of Atlanta.
•Final round of competition
•8:30 a.m. Shotgun start, awards ceremony to follow
Florida A&M, Tennessee State University, Virginia State University, Alabama A&M University, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Chicago State University and North Carolina Central
Winston Salem State University, Miles College, Livingstone College, Morehouse College, St. Augustine University, Fayetteville State University, Fisk University, Johnson C. Smith University and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.