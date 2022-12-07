Chestatee High School Athletic Director, Matt Stowers, announced this morning that Stuart Cunningham will be the next head football coach for Chestatee High School. Cunningham will be the fifth head football coach in school history. Pending board approval, he will begin at Chestatee in January 2023.
Cunningham comes to Chestatee from Habersham Central, where he was an Assistant Coach. He also spent 7 years, from 2005-2011, as a football coach at Habersham Central. There, he helped lead the program to multiple state playoff appearances including a region championship and quarterfinal appearance in 2006.
Prior to his most recent stint at Habersham Central, Cunningham was the defensive coordinator and head strength coach at North Hall High School. Over a 10-year span, he helped lead the Trojans to nine football playoff appearances and set multiple school records.
“I don’t think you can find many better men than Stuart Cunningham,” said Stowers. “And you would be hard pressed to find someone with more football knowledge. He is a proven winner that will put our kids in the best situations to become successful in everything they do. I have no doubt that Coach Cunningham will put a great product on the field this fall, and he will have our kids prepared to make playoff runs for years to come. Chestatee is the place to be for kids that want to have an amazing high school football experience.”
Principal Christy Cantrell said, “I am pleased that Stuart Cunningham will be joining the Chestatee community as our next head football coach. Being of high character and possessing an immense amount of football knowledge, he will have instant credibility with our students, athletes, staff, and community. The future of War Eagle football is very bright, but the program will soar to even greater heights with Coach Cunningham at the helm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.