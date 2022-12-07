Chestatee football coach

Stuart Cunningham

 Submitted

Chestatee High School Athletic Director, Matt Stowers, announced this morning that Stuart Cunningham will be the next head football coach for Chestatee High School. Cunningham will be the fifth head football coach in school history. Pending board approval, he will begin at Chestatee in January 2023.

Cunningham comes to Chestatee from Habersham Central, where he was an Assistant Coach. He also spent 7 years, from 2005-2011, as a football coach at Habersham Central. There, he helped lead the program to multiple state playoff appearances including a region championship and quarterfinal appearance in 2006. 

