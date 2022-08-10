Braselton’s Bubba Coleman was one of five players from Georgia selected for the the Seventh-Annual 14U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival being played Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
The event will include a series of baseball-related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to raise funds for pediatric cancer patients and their families at Golisano Children’s Hospital as well as to help the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund, which seeks to provide opportunities for baseball and softball players from the many underserved and at-risk communities across America. Last year’s team raised over $130,000 for the causes.
