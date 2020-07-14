Braselton resident Annie Garner will play soccer at Georgia College, having recently signed with the NCAA Division II school.
Garner, a goal keeper, played high school soccer at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, earning Region 8-A Player of the Year honors and all-region first-team recognition. She played club soccer for Gwinnett Soccer Academy in the Southeast Clubs Champion League.
“Annie is going to be a valuable player on and off the field. She has so much potential and will bring good depth to our goalkeeping squad. I am thrilled that Annie is going to be a part of our program,” Georgia College coach Tinna Gallagher said in a press release.
Garner is part of a seven-person signing class for Georgia College.
