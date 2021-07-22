The Chateau Elan Sports Club hosted their first USTA-sanctioned Junior Circuit Tournament July 16, with over 50 juniors competing in the event. A second tournament is slated for July 30.
The tournament drew USTA Junior Tournament players from Chateau Elan’s summer camp and other youths from the areas of Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Chateau Elan Sports Club Director of Tennis, Travis Threadgill, coordinated the tournament. He was assisted by Pearllan Cipriano, and USTA Director of Competition, Eva Marie McCray.
Many of the juniors competing were first-timers, with four out of the seven winners being inexperienced tournament players.
Two Chateau Elan athletes won on the girls’ side, with Kadi Harlow taking the 10-and-under orange title and Lila Threadgill winning the 12-and-under division. Madelyn Prezenchuk won the 10-and-under green division, competing against players from Atlanta and Flowery Branch.
For the boys, Chateau Elan juniors took home some titles, too.
Caden Lee won the 10-under green division, while Rabun Ward took home third place in the 10-and-under orange division after a tough battle against fellow Chateau Elan junior Miller Murphy.
Mason Moratin, a junior out of Peachtree Corners, won the 10-and-under orange division, while Devan Vakharia won the 12-and-under division. Jacob Meissner, coached by Threadgill, won the 14-and-under division.
“I’m happy that we were able to host an event like this; since COIVD-19 happened last year, I am excited that we could host a tournament so soon,” Threadgill said. “To see kids come out and compete, especially for the first-timers, was a blessing.”
“I have an amazing staff,” Threadgill added, “and Pearllan did a wonderful job ensuring everyone had an experience of a lifetime.”
Full July 16 results
10U ORANGE — BOYS
1, Mason Moratin
2. Alec Kent
3. Rabun Ward
10U GREEN — BOYS
1. Caden Lee
2. Rowdy Mendiola
3. Ayush Nagaraj
12U BOYS
1. Devan Vakharia
2. Shaun Phillip Mathews
3. Dharneesh Senthil
14U BOYS
1. Jacob Meissen
2. Ethan Denson
3. Rohak Agarwal
10U ORANGE GIRLS
1. Kadi Harlow
2.Sidak Bajwa
3. McKenzie Threadgill
10U GREEN GIRLS
1. Madelyn Prezenchuk
2. Bess Ferencik
3. Paige Maldonado
12U GIRLS
1. Lila Threadgill
2. Gurnaz Bajwa
3. Sara Doyne
