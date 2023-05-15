Jackson County freshman Solé Bailey established herself as one of Class AAAAAA’s elite in her first state meet, placing third Saturday (May 13) in Rome in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds.
Bailey qualified for the finals on Friday, running a 14.54 to place third in her heat.
Jackson County athletes competed in two other events at state but did not qualify for Saturday’s finals.
The Panthers’ region-champion girls’ 4 x 200 team of Jayln Robinson, Kamryn Shaw-Foreman, Angel Mattox and Bailey ran a 1:46.35 during prelims to finish 15th.
In the boys’ 200 meters, school-record holder Jaret Douglas ran a 22.38 in prelims to place 13th.
The Class AAAAAA state meet ran from Thursday to Saturday (May 11-13) at Rome’s Barron Stadium.
