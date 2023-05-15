Sole Bailey

Jackson County's Solé Bailey (pictured fourth from left) capped off her freshman season with a third-place in the Class AAAAAA girls' 100-meter hurdles.

 Photo: JCHS athletics

Jackson County freshman Solé Bailey established herself as one of Class AAAAAA’s elite in her first state meet, placing third Saturday (May 13) in Rome in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds.

Bailey qualified for the finals on Friday, running a 14.54 to place third in her heat.

