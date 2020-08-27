The Hall County School District plans additional safety protocols for its high school football games, including:
- Stadiums in Hall County will operate at 35% spectator capacity. This does not include football personnel and football players; marching band personnel and band members; cheerleading personnel and cheerleaders; media, or support personnel (chain gang, concession stand workers, etc.).
- The visiting school may bring a marching band, but only if the host school can accommodate.
- Ticket allotment for HCSD student participants at the host school will be as follows: football players, three tickets; marching band members, three tickets; and cheerleaders, three tickets.
- The HCSD host school will provide an allotment of tickets to the visiting team. The visiting school will distribute or presell its tickets by a date and time to be determined by both schools. Any tickets not sold by the predetermined date and time will revert to the host school for sale.
- All spectators are expected to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to traveling to the game https://www.hallco.org/web/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/HCSD-COVID-Questionaire.pdf . Spectators with fevers or any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to remain at home.
- Spectators are required to bring a mask or face covering and to wear it at all times while in the stadium.
- All spectators and personnel will undergo temperature checks at the gate prior to entering the stadium. Individuals with temperatures of 100.4 or higher are not permitted to enter the stadium.
- Social distancing is to be observed by all spectators to the greatest extent possible. Families may sit closely together. Large social gatherings in pavilion areas, patios; pick-up/tag football, etc., is not permitted.
- Players on the sideline will socially distance to the greatest extent possible. Coaches will wear face coverings when not able to socially distance from players.
- Spectators are restricted from direct competition areas and from visiting with student athletes and personnel before, during and after events.
- Media is allowed access to coaches after the game.
- Sales from concession stands are permitted but must be aligned to state guidelines for "Restaurants, Bars, and Banquet & Catering Facilities/Services.” Concession workers will wear masks and gloves. All concession workers will be screened before prior to working. Individuals in line for concessions will adhere to social distancing.
These protocols are subject to change as the COVID-19 situation is fluid and changing daily. The HCSD will follow guidance from local health officials when amending and adjusting protocols.
