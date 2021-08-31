Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has canceled the inaugural Laurel Classic tournament, benefitting the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
NGHS announced the cancellation in an Aug. 31 press release.
“We are so grateful to the Laurel Classic committee and sponsors for their support of the NGMC Braselton NICU,” said Mary Lou Wilson, executive director for Women and Children’s Services at NGMC. “Their gifts will help us provide the best care for our most fragile patients.”
NGHS hopes to host the tournament next spring, according to the press release.
To stay up to date with information on a reschedule date, visit nghs.com/laurel-classic.
