A Jackson County family represented not one but two national championship teams in a recent 7-on-7 tournament.

Donavon Spry and Daelin Spry helped Team Georgia Sports Performance (GSP) win the 12-and-13-year old BEA national title, while Robert Spry quarterbacked Team GSP to the 14-year-old BEA championship. The tournament was held May 20-21 at Bay Creek Concourse in Gwinnett County. Team GSP, and its multiple squads, are all-star teams based out of Gwinnett County.

