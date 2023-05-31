A Jackson County family represented not one but two national championship teams in a recent 7-on-7 tournament.
Donavon Spry and Daelin Spry helped Team Georgia Sports Performance (GSP) win the 12-and-13-year old BEA national title, while Robert Spry quarterbacked Team GSP to the 14-year-old BEA championship. The tournament was held May 20-21 at Bay Creek Concourse in Gwinnett County. Team GSP, and its multiple squads, are all-star teams based out of Gwinnett County.
Robert Spry was named 14-year-old tournament MVP.
"This is Robert's second year with me as a quarterback, and he's developed quite well," Team GSP coach Earl Williams said. "He'll certainly be a force to deal with at the high school level. I think Donovan is going to be a special athlete as well. All the Spry kids are active, whether it be track, wrestling, football ... I take my hat off to (parents) Allen and Shara for making sure they're exposed to that because that's what develops young athletes the best."
Williams — who has coached Atlanta Falcon quarterback Taylor Heinicke since age 15 and instructs a host of Division-I quarterbacks — said that the Spry siblings are "very dominant on the field" and "understand the game well." He added that Daelin "may be the most aggressive one of all."
As for the tournament, the 12-and-13-year-old team went 4-0 at the BEA nationals to win its title, drilling Alabama YOG 34-6 in the championship game. The 12-and-13-year-old squad took over the No. 1 spot in the nation after winning the tournament.
Meanwhile, the 14-year-old team rallied from a slow start, going 1-2 in Saturday pool play, to win the tournament as a No. 5 seed. The squad beat the No. 4 and No. 1 seeded teams and then defeated No. 2-seeded Hustle Inc. — ranked No. 1 in the nation — 24-17 for the championship.
