Jackson County answered one of its most gut-wrenching losses with one of its most elating wins, capping a whirlwind seven days for the Panthers.
M.J. Spurlin scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the second overtime period to lift Jackson County to a 32-26 win over the visiting Black Knights in a double overtime thriller Friday (Sept. 1). The Panthers (2-1) lost to Duluth 35-34 in two overtimes last Friday after leading by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
"It was almost like poetic justice because we're down, really, the same score that we were up last week," Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs said. "So, it's about finishing, and we're just kind of learning how to win right now. We've got a really fun group of kids to coach, and they didn't quit."
Not only did Jackson County show its mettle by rallying from a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter deficit, it persevered through a chaotic overtime that included blocking an extra point to force a second overtime.
Mobbs said his team's week of practice delivered the win.
"Tonight was about the week that we had," he said. "For us, this (the game) is about 5% of what we do throughout the week. This is the public one, the one you can't get back. But it's about the week that we had after last week's results that created tonight."
Spurlin's game-winning run capped a monster five-touchdown, 209-yard night for the 240-pound senior running back. Spurlin has accounted for 10 touchdowns over the past two weeks.
"He's a warrior," Mobbs said. "I've seen that kid grow up a ton, really since January in the weight room, how he practices with his practice habits, and tonight was a result of that. He gets better as the game goes on."
Mobbs added that Spurlin "has finished three games in a row for us running the football into the end zone."
"I'm really proud of him," he said.
Led by Spurlin's effort, the Panthers rushed for a season-high 271 yards.
Central Gwinnett (2-1) appeared positioned to move to 3-0, taking a 20-6 lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter when Andre Cooper scored on a 14-yard touchdown run and Darren Coleman added a two-point conversion.
But Spurlin rallied Jackson County with scoring runs of 10 and 11 yards as the Panthers tied the game 20-20, forcing overtime. Spurlin then scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first overtime period, though a missed extra point kept the score at 26-20.
Central Gwinnett just missed pulling out a win with a wild play as quarterback Makhi Cunningham, on fourth-and-14, scrambled to his right, broke a tackle and lofted a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zavion Plunkett in the middle of the end zone to tie the game 26-26. But Jackson County blocked a low PAT attempt from Larry Singleton to force a second overtime.
After the Black Knights came up empty on their next overtime possession, Spurlin ended the game on his second carry of the second overtime period with his 9-yard score.
Jackson County trailed midway through the first quarter after Coleman took a short pass 46 yards for a touchdown on the Black Knight's second possession. A failed two-point conversion kept the score 6-0. Central Gwinnett, however, wouldn't score again in the first half, and Jackson County tied the game midway through the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Spurlin, followed by a failed PAT.
The Black Knights broke the tie with 3:36 left in the third quarter when Cunningham hit a wide-open Xavier Tates in the endzone on fourth-and-eight for a 12-yard touchdown pass, putting Central Gwinnett up 12-6. The Black Knights again failed on a two-point try.
A high snap over the head of Jackson County punter Carson Odom later gave the Black Knights the ball deep in Panther territory, setting up Cooper's 14-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter.
But Jackson County flipped the previous week's script with Spurlin scoring at the 9:31 and 3:09 mark in the fourth quarter to fuel the rally.
Mobbs said the win was meaningful "because you want to see results."
"We're so focused on results that sometimes we forget about the process that it takes, but results always matter," he said. "Tonight's big for us because the kids needed to see tangible evidence of the hard work that they've put in, and we're so glad that we were able to do that."
Jackson County travels to Mountain View next Friday (Sept. 8).
Jackson County 32, Central Gwinnett 26 — 2 OT
CGHS 6 0 6 8 (6) (0) — 26
JCHS 0 6 0 14 (6) (6) — 32
First quarter
Central Gwinnett: Darren Coleman 46-yard reception (2-point conversion failed), 5:10
Second quarter
Jackson County: M.J. Spurlin 3-yard run (Brice Rogers kick), 5:42
Third quarter
Central Gwinnett: Xavier Tates 12-yard pass from Makhi Cunningham (2-point conversion failed), 3:36
Fourth quarter
Central Gwinnett: Andre Cooper 14-yard run (Coleman 2-point conversion), 11:55
Jackson County: Spurlin 11-yard run (Rogers PAT), 9:31
Jackson County: Spurlin 10-yard run (Rogers PAT), 3:09
First overtime
Jackson County: Spurlin 9-yard run (PAT failed)
Central Gwinnett: Zavion Plunkett 14-yard pass from Cunningham (PAT failed)
Second overtime
Jackson County: Spurlin 9-yard run
STATS
Rushing — Spurlin 33-209, 5 TDs; McClure 3-49; Scott 3-11; Spry 1-2
Passing — Scott 5-14, 83, INT
Receiving — Hibbert 5-78; Elijah Ling 1-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.