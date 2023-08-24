The Jackson County High School volleyball team remained unscathed in both region and overall play with a three-set home sweep of Habersham Central Tuesday night (Aug. 22).
The Panthers bested the Raiders 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 to improve to 11-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play. Jackson County has dropped just one set all season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.