Jackson County High School will wrap-up spring football practice with a scrimmage at Winder-Barrow Thursday (May 18) at 7 p.m.
The Panthers are coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2022, while Winder-Barrow went 5-5.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
Jackson County, under new coach Korey Mobbs, opens its 2023 season Aug. 18 at home against Dawson County.
