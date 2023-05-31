Though only a sophomore, Jackson County High School golfer Anna Holley proved herself as one of the state's best.
Holley placed ninth in last week's Class AAAAAA girls' state tournament at Jekyll Island Golf Club, shooting a two-day total (May 22-23) of 167.
