The Jackson County girls' soccer team will face one of the state's best right out of the gate.
The No. 1-seed Panthers (13-5) open the Class AAAAAA tournament Thursday (April 13, 6 p.m.) at home against No. 4-seed Roswell (9-4-2), which ranks eighth in Class AAAAAA according to MaxPreps.
The Atlanta-area school is far from a typical four-seed. The Hornets play in a loaded Region 7-AAAAAA featuring four top-eight teams in Class AAAAAA (according to MaxPreps).
Roswell's four losses have all come against ranked foes in either Class AAAAAA or other classifications: Mill Creek (No. 5 in Class AAAAAAA), Lassiter (No. 5 in Class AAAAAA), Blessed Trinity (No. 2 in Class AAAAAA and No. 9 nationally) and Chamblee, which ranks third nationally and No. 1 in Class AAAAA, according to MaxPreps. Roswell defeated Class AAAAAA No. 3-ranked Pope on March 10.
Jackson County coach Matt Maier said the Hornets "should be ranked higher."
"They are dangerous in attack, disruptive in the midfield and organized on defense," the eighth-year coach said. "They have beaten Pope High School, lost on PKs to Blessed Trinity and lost by one goal to Lassier. In any other region, they would be a No. 1 seed and not a No. 4 seed. Typically, we would not see a team this strong until at least the Elite Eight. It will be a very difficult game."
Both Jackson County and Roswell are coming off long layoffs.
Roswell last played March 28, beating Johns Creek 2-0. Jackson County beat Lanier 2-0 on March 30 in its regular season finale.
The Panthers are no stranger to this positioning in the bracket. This matchup marks the fifth time in the past six seasons that Jackson County has entered the state tournament as a No. 1 seed. But rarely have the Panthers faced a ranked foe in round one.
The winner of this matchup plays the winner of River Ridge and South Paulding on April 19 in Round 2.
Jackson County is coming off an Elite Eight appearance last year.
