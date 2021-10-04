Kolter Homes will host the first-ever Cresswind Cup pickle ball tournament Friday and Saturday (Oct. 8-9) at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton.
The event is an invitational competition between southeastern Cresswind and Kolter communities in a round-robin format.
Managed by 3D Pickleball and sponsored by Kolter Homes, this first inaugural Cresswind Cup will be hosted at the new pickleball center at Cresswind Georgia located at 87 Chatuga Drive. The facility is estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in Georgia and one of the largest in the southeast. The venue will feature more than 40 pickleball courts and tennis courts with a bird’s eye spectators pavilion.
The two-day event will feature men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles players competing for team championship banners, as well as a team championship cup to be displayed in the winning community’s clubhouse for one year. The event will conclude with dinner and dancing at the Saturday evening awards banquet.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 8
•men’s/women’s doubles, 7:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
•mixed doubles, 8 a.m.
•award ceremony – 6 p.m.
