Johnson High School athletic director, Tony Wagner, announced this afternoon that Michael Martin will be the new Head Baseball Coach for the Knights, according to a press release from the Hall County School District. He will also assist with the football program, serving as defensive coordinator.
“We are very excited to have Coach Martin join our staff at Johnson High School,” said Wagner. “He has the same ideology about being an educator and coach as we do at here Johnson. He exemplifies the Knight’s Creed in his life, and in his profession.” Wagner added that Martin has a proven record of “developing student-athletes and building programs.”
Martin Comes to Johnson from Bradwell Institute High School in Hinesville, Georgia, where he coached football. From 2014 through 2019, he was the head varsity football coach and head baseball coach at Groves High School in Savannah, Georgia. While at Groves, Martin’s teams made the state playoffs twice, in 2017 and 2019. Martin was named Head Baseball Coach of the Year in 2004 for Region 1AA and has acquired 11 years of head baseball coaching experience at three different high schools in Georgia.
“I am extremely thankful to principal Edwards, and Mr. Wagner, as well as head football coach Mr. Harrell for the opportunity to teach, coach football, and be the new head baseball coach at Johnson High School,” said Martin. “I am excited about meeting and getting to know the returning baseball players and I look forward to helping the student athletes at Johnson High grow and improve as baseball players. I hope the team will show great improvement throughout the baseball season by working hard, being competitive, and having great attitudes on and off the field.”
Principal, Jonathan Edwards, is excited about Martin taking the helm. “Coach Martin is a man of high-character, a teacher of the game, and he has a track record of using the game of baseball to grow better young men. He will be an excellent steward of our baseball program, and we are certainly looking forward to the days ahead for Johnson Knights baseball.”
