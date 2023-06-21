Here is the remaining spectator schedule at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, located just outside Braselton at 5300 Winder Hwy.:
•July 22-23, Summer Sizzle
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 2:09 pm
Here is the remaining spectator schedule at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, located just outside Braselton at 5300 Winder Hwy.:
•July 28-30, World Racing League
•Sept. 2-3, WERA Regional Doubleheader
•Sept. 22-24, Atlanta Historic Races
•Oct. 11-14, Motul Petit Le Mans
•Nov. 3-5, SCCA ARRC
•Dec. 2-3, NASA SE
•Dec. 8-10, ‘24 Hours of Lemons’
