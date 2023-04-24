Mill Creek logo

According to multiple reports, Mill Creek defensive end Cole Mullins has committed to Notre Dame.

Mullins chose the Fighting Irish over USC, Miami, Penn State, Stanford, North Carolina and a host of other schools. He hold 21 offers.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.