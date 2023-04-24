According to multiple reports, Mill Creek defensive end Cole Mullins has committed to Notre Dame.
Mullins chose the Fighting Irish over USC, Miami, Penn State, Stanford, North Carolina and a host of other schools. He hold 21 offers.
The Mill Creek junior from Hoschton is listed as a three-star prospect for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mullins is the 83rd-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports.
He logged 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks as he helped the Hawks go 14-1 and win the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the first state title in program history.
