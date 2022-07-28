Traditions Golf and Country Club (TGCC) recently hosted its annual Member-Guest Tournament with TGCC member and Jefferson resident Shane Milner winning the event along with his guest and Atlanta resident, Jarrett Gilbert.
The June event comprised 54 teams of country club members and their guests who competed in a three-day tournament marked by round robin match play leading to a shootout to determine the championship team – with a number of social events in between.
“I have been playing this course since 2004,” said Milner. “Between the new owners and Stacy Jones as the new Golf Superintendent, the Traditions course is by far the best it’s ever been in 18 years. The greens, the bunkers, the fairways… everything was perfect for the Member-Guest Tournament. This course is a good challenge, and it has brought up my game. And that’s saying something. I have been playing golf since I was a child. My first job at 16 was at a golf course. I graduated school and went into the PGA program as an assistant pro in Atlanta for three years. My entire life has been golf.”
The tournament included Brock Anderson of Twenty7 — TGCC’s flagship restaurant and his culinary team — catering the event from start to finish, including an Asian-fusion feast on the first night of the tournament and a couples’ dinner featuring a bistro filet and risotto to round out the event.
