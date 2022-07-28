Traditions Golf and Country Club (TGCC) recently hosted its annual Member-Guest Tournament with TGCC member and Jefferson resident Shane Milner winning the event along with his guest and Atlanta resident, Jarrett Gilbert.

The June event comprised 54 teams of country club members and their guests who competed in a three-day tournament marked by round robin match play leading to a shootout to determine the championship team – with a number of social events in between.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.