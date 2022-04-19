MotoAmerica Superbikes is set for Michelin Race Road Atlanta Friday through Sunday (April 22-24) in the Braselton area.
The event will include six classes of road racing — Superbikes, Supersport, Stock 100, Twin Cup, Junior Cup and King of the Baggers.
Road Atlanta is located at 5300 Winder Hwy, Braselton. For more details, go to www.roadatlanta.com/motoamerica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.