Jackson County High School sophomore distance running standout Erin O’Brien set a female school 5K record with a time of 19:08.56 Saturday (Oct. 1) at a meet in Fairborn.
O’Brien surpassed the record by 30 seconds, finishing 36th in a field of 267 runners in the girls’ championship race at the Asics Invitational.
