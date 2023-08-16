JCHS volleyball

The Jackson County High School volleyball team celebrates after a point during recent action. The Panthers beat Shiloh 25-11, 25-9, 25-6 Tuesday (Aug. 15) to move to 8-0. 

Jackson County remained perfect on the year and nabbed its first region win Tuesday (Aug. 15) with a three-set domination of Shiloh.

The Panthers defeated the Generals 25-11, 25-9 and 25-9 on the road to move to 8-0. The Panthers have dropped just one set this season.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.