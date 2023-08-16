Jackson County remained perfect on the year and nabbed its first region win Tuesday (Aug. 15) with a three-set domination of Shiloh.
The Panthers defeated the Generals 25-11, 25-9 and 25-9 on the road to move to 8-0. The Panthers have dropped just one set this season.
Paisley Gillespie registered 10 kills, nine aces and three digs to lead the effort. Ruthie Fowler finished with seven kills and six digs, while Sydney McCutcheon recorded 20 assists and five aces.
The Panthers face a pair of non-region opponents Thursday (Aug. 17) when they travel to Mountain View to face Mountain View and Seckinger.
