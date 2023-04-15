While their seeding is still unsettled, the Panthers know this much: They’re headed to the playoffs.
The Jackson County baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead and beat Habersham Central 5-1 Friday (April 14), clinching a berth in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
This marks the second-straight state tournament trip for the Panthers (13-15, 10-6 Region 8-AAAAAA), who reached the first round of the Class AAAAA playoffs last year.
In Friday’s win, Jackson County starting pitcher Jack Venable allowed just one run and five hits over six innings, striking out five batters to earn the victory. Venable posted scoreless innings over his final three frames before giving way to Luke Pruitt, who recorded a scoreless seventh inning.
The Panther offense pounded out 10 hits against Habersham Central’s Hunter Tatum, greeting the Raider starter with three runs in the first inning and another in the fourth.
Karson Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a double, and Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-4 with a triple. Sam Rountree (1-for-3, double) drove home a pair of runs. Nick Austin (1-for-3, double) and Drew Mathews (1-for-3) drove in runs.
The win moved the Panthers into a second-place tie in Region 8-AAAAAA with Apalachee (14-12, 10-6 Region 8-AAAAAA), which Jackson County hosts Monday (April 17, 5:55 p.m.). Jackson County closes the regular season Wednesday (April 19, 6 p.m.) at home against first-place North Forsyth (18-9, 13-2 Region 8-AAAAAA).
The Panthers are vying for a second-place finish and opportunity to host a state playoff series for the first time in program history.
REGION 8-AAAAAA STANDINGS
