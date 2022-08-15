The Jackson County Panthers come up victorious against the East Jackson Eagles in their rivalry scrimmage last Friday (August 12).

Mj Spurlin showcased his offensive abilities immediately, scoring on a 25-yard rush, less than two minutes into the game, to put the Panthers up 7-0. Jackson County, however, wasn’t done yet. With 6:35 left in the quarter, Markel Oliver made a 45-yard touchdown run to put them two scores ahead of the Eagles.

Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.