The Jackson County Panthers come up victorious against the East Jackson Eagles in their rivalry scrimmage last Friday (August 12).
Mj Spurlin showcased his offensive abilities immediately, scoring on a 25-yard rush, less than two minutes into the game, to put the Panthers up 7-0. Jackson County, however, wasn’t done yet. With 6:35 left in the quarter, Markel Oliver made a 45-yard touchdown run to put them two scores ahead of the Eagles.
Despite the early touchdowns, the Panthers’ offense weren’t the only ones who showed up to play. Jackson County’s defense made their mark as well, when {} recovered a fumble at the Eagles’ 33-yard line, making it possible for Chase Berrong to throw a 20-yard touchdown pass, putting the Panthers up 21-0.
The Panthers’ defense didn’t stop there. Daniel Stites made a key interception at the Eagles’ 12-yard line to keep East Jackson scoreless in the first quarter.
Determined to stop further scoring in the 2nd, Jackson Eager made key stops back to back to keep the Panthers from advancing. Meanwhile, Gary Maddox continued to make plays on both sides of the ball. The Eagles’ defense didn’t stop there. Nathaniel Heiss made a key interception and ran it back for 40 yards.
The Eagle defense couldn’t hold Jackson County off forever, though. A 35-yard field goal put the Panthers up 24-0 going into halftime.
The 3rd quarter proved to be fruitful for East Jackson. Randy Smith scored on a 35-yard QB keeper, making a difference after over a year off the field.
The excitement continued for the Eagles when Brooks Saunders scored his first career touchdown with no time on the clock. Playing quarterback, Saunders made the quick decision to run the five yards into the end zone when none of his receivers looked open, making the final score 24-14.
The Varsity scrimmage only lasted three quarters, with both JV teams getting some play in the fourth with a fresh score.
Eagles’ head coach, Cameron Pettus, remains hopeful for the season and used the scrimmage as a “tool to get better” so his boys would be “ready for week one.”
This Friday (Aug 19), East Jackson plays their season opener at Ogelthorpe while Jackson County heads to Dawson County.
Annika Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and an intern at Mainstream News.
