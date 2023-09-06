Panthers

Jackson County is preparing this week for a road battle Friday (Sept. 8) at Class AAAAAAA Mountain View in its final non-region contest.

Jackson County appears to have saved its toughest non-region challenge for last.

The Panthers will travel to Class AAAAAAA Mountain View Friday (Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.) in their final non-region contest of the season before embarking on Region 8-AAAAAA play. The Bears are 1-2, but their two losses are to Class AAAAAAA No. 1-ranked Gainesville and Lambert, which are a combined 6-0.

