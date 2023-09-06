Jackson County appears to have saved its toughest non-region challenge for last.
The Panthers will travel to Class AAAAAAA Mountain View Friday (Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.) in their final non-region contest of the season before embarking on Region 8-AAAAAA play. The Bears are 1-2, but their two losses are to Class AAAAAAA No. 1-ranked Gainesville and Lambert, which are a combined 6-0.
“Yeah, it’s probably the most talented team that we’ve played to this point,” Jackson County football coach Korey Mobbs said. “Up front, on defense, are maybe as good as we’ll see, so it will be a great test for us.”
Mountain View’s defensive front is anchored by Justin Greene, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound, four-star prospect who has committed to the University of Georgia.
Meanwhile, Mobbs said the Bears present many different looks on offense and are led by a crafty quarterback, who can make plays through the air or with his feet. He said this game comes at an opportune time on the schedule, just ahead of region play.
“It’s a great test for us as we after this week transition into region play — really probably couldn’t be a better opponent for us just to kind of see where we’re at at this point in the season,” Mobbs said.
The Panthers figure to have a battle-tested team moving forward, losing and winning double overtimes games in consecutive weeks — a rare pair of games for any team.
“Never taking anything for granted, I think having been in games like that, it will help us down the road,” Mobbs said. “But really, to be honest, the non-region schedule is all about preparing for region, and that’s when the so-called money is made. So that’s why we’re thankful that we play three (Class) 7-A teams to hopefully get us ready for the speed that our region brings.”
Jackson County gets back to practice this week having rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 32-26 double overtime win over Central Gwinnett. Mobbs said the win “gives you a good shot in the arm.” The coach noted the team had the opposite feeling the previous week coming off a double overtime loss to Duluth.
“It’s a great lesson about never getting too high and never getting too low and being committed to having great practice habits every week, regardless of results, which is hard to do with 15-18-year-old kids,” Mobbs said. “Because a lot of times, all they see is the results.”
Mobbs said he’s preaching, “It’s the process day-in and day-out that creates the results.”
“We’ve had a good couple of days here, and we’re going to have to have a really good week to show up and compete with Mountain View,” he said.
