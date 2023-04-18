The Jackson County baseball team will continue its season on into the playoffs, and coach Matt Bolt said that’s a moment worth celebrating.
The Panthers have clinched a Class AAAAAA state playoff berth as either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed and will face Blessed Trinity or Pope — both powerhouses — in the opening round of 32 Saturday (April 22) on the road.
“We’re in the second-highest classification, and our kids found a way to make a playoff appearance in their first year being in 6A,” Bolt said. “So, I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. They’ve faced more adversity than any team I’ve ever been a part of. You’ll never be able to take that away from them. They’re going to fight.”
This marks the second-straight state tournament trip for the Panthers, who reached the first round of the playoffs as members of Class AAAAA last year.
“It’s a blessing to make the playoffs,” Bolt said. “We’re one of 32 teams left in 6A, so we’re going to go out and give it our all and see what happens.”
Bolt noted that his Panthers have dealt with a mix of injuries and young players being pressed into key playing time.
“Just the usual that comes with being a high school baseball program, but we’ve had a lot of kids step up, we’ve had a lot of young kids get some valuable reps,” Bolt said.
Jackson County (13-16, 10-7 Region 8-AAAAAA) missed out on a No. 2 seed out of the region and hosting a playoff series with a 16-7 home loss to Apalachee Monday (April 17). The Wildcats beat Jackson County on the strength of a seven-run third inning, which included a three-run home run with two outs from Judah Powell to put Apalachee ahead 10-2.
The Panthers scratched out four runs over the next two innings to cut the lead to 10-6 but never pulled any closer.
“They hit the ball way ball way better than us tonight,” Bolt said. “They had, I think, 17 hits, and we had seven. So, they’re a good baseball team, and I would imagine that they’re going to make a pretty good run. You have to give all respect to them and their coaching staff.”
Jackson County clinched its state playoff berth in the previous game by beating Habersham Central 5-1 on Friday (April 14).
Starting pitcher Jack Venable allowed just one run and five hits over six innings, striking out five batters to earn the victory. Venable posted scoreless innings over his final three frames before giving way to Luke Pruitt, who recorded a scoreless seventh inning.
The Panther offense pounded out 10 hits against Habersham Central’s Hunter Tatum, greeting the Raider starter with three runs in the first inning and another in the fourth.
Karson Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a double, and Spencer Muffuletto went 2-for-4 with a triple. Sam Rountree (1-for-3, double) drove home a pair of runs. Nick Austin (1-for-3, double) and Drew Mathews (1-for-3) also drove in runs.
Jackson County closes the regular season today (Wednesday, April 19) against North Forsyth and will turn its attention to a first-round matchup against either Pope, last year’s Class AAAAAA champion with five state titles in program history, or Blessed Trinity, which has three state championships to its credit.
“Either way, we’re going to go out and compete, do our best and see what happens,” Bolt said. “It’s the playoffs. Crazy things can happen. You get hot at the right time … we’ll try to make a run.”
