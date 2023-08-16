The Korey Mobbs era of Jackson County football officially starts Friday (Aug. 18) when the Panthers host a Dawson County team coming off an 8-3 campaign.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Jackson County, which beat East Jackson 12-3 in a scrimmage last week, is coming off a 3-7 season in 2022 marked by several close losses. It looks for a fresh start under Mobbs, who went 58-22 in seven seasons at Lanier before a two-year stint at Knoxville Catholic (8-12).
The Panthers welcome back leading rusher M.J. Spurlin, a 6-3, 240-pound bruiser, who ran for 748 yards in 2022 and finished with 217 yards receiving. Spurlin accounted for 10 touchdowns last year. Defensively, he totaled 41 tackles, two sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Two of the Panthers’ top pass catchers are back with Jaydan Hibbert (22 catches, 237 yards) and Elijah Ling (15 catches, 203 yards).
The defense will be spearheaded by Peyton Scott, a senior who racked up 92 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 2022 along the defensive front. Also returning is Daniel Stites, following an 81-tackle campaign with six tackles for loss, and Luke Mobbs, who had 81 tackles and 10 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
Meanwhile, Dawson enters this game having graduated its top three running backs from last fall. But the Tigers do return quarterback Davis Glass, a 6-2, 208-pound junior who threw for 931 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago as a sophomore while adding 210 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His top receiving target will be Dominic Leblanc, who is back after leading Dawson County in receiving last year with 558 yards.
The Panthers’ matchup with the Tigers marks the first of four non-region games to start the season before region play begins Sept. 15 at North Forsyth.
