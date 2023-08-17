•What: Dawson Co. at Jackson Co.
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Panther Stadium (Jackson County High School)
•Records: Jackson Co. 0-0, Dawson Co. 0-0
•Last year: Dawson Co. 28, Jackson Co. 21
•Last year’s records: Dawson Co. 8-3, Jackson Co. 3-7
•Coaches: Korey Mobbs, first year at Jackson Co., 0-0, ninth year overall, 66-34; Sid Maxwell, ninth season at Dawson Co., 63-31, 29th year overall, 191-114
•Returning statistical leaders (2022 stats): JACKSON CO. — M.J. Spurlin 132 carries, 748 yards, 9 TDs, 32 receptions, 217 yards, 1 TD; Jaydan Hibbert 22 receptions, 237 yards, 3 TDs; Elijah Ling, 15 receptions, 203 yards, 1 TD; Peyton Scott 92 tackles, 10 tackles for loss; Daniel Stites 81 tackles, 6 tackles for loss; Luke Mobbs 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss; M.J. Spurlin 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss; Cooper Galley 68 tackles, 2 interceptions; DAWSON CO. — Davis Glass 51-of-108, 931 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTS, 63 carries, 210 yards, 3 TDs; Dominic LeBlanc 28 receptions, 558 yards, 5 TDs; Alex Stewart 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
