The Jackson County volleyball team has sprinted out to a 7-0 start with its last three wins coming at expense of a trio of intra-country rivals.
The host Panthers dispatched East Jackson, Commerce and Jefferson Saturday (Aug. 12) to win the inaugural Battle of Jackson County.
Jackson County opened with a 25-11, 25-12 win over East Jackson, followed with a 25-8, 25-11 victory over Commerce and closed with a three-set (25-19, 21-15, 15-9) win over Jefferson.
Ruthie Fowler led Jackson County with 27 kills over the three matches, while Sydney McCutcheon recorded 54 assists and Paisley Gillespie tallied 26 digs.
The tournament win capped a 5-0 week for the Panthers, who downed Oconee County 25-19, 25-21 and Mill Creek 25-19, 25-21 last Tuesday (Aug. 8).
Fowler finished with 11 kills in the win over the Warriors, who were a 47-win team last year, while Gillespie added 10 kills. McCutcheon totaled 26 assists, and Allyson Page finished with eight digs.
In the victory over Mill Creek, Gillespie had eight kills and eight digs, while McCutcheon finished with 18 assists.
