2021 was a learning year for Braselton’s Graham Campbell as he started his late model racing career.
Aside from running over 30 INEX Legends Car races (including all four at Lanier Raceplex in July), he made his first few starts in a pro late model at Cordele, Ga’s Crisp Motorsports Park, and Montgomery Motor Speedway in Alabama.
In 2022, Campbell hopes to apply what he learned in 2021 to an expanded late model schedule. He’s already off to a solid start after finishing 7th Saturday (Jan. 29) at Speedfest hosted by Crisp Motorsports Park.
“After that [first] race, we traveled to Montgomery (Alabama) and New Smyrna (Florida) and Cordele and I was just marking up last year as learning,” Campbell said. “Getting laps and seat time. If we get a good finish, we get a good finish. This year, I’m going full force at it. I’m trying to be up front to win races.”
Campbell posted the fastest time in practice and qualified 5th. However, an invert of the starting order put him in 6th for the beginning of the pro late model feature which was sanctioned by the Championship Racing Association.
Starting on the outside of the .375-mile track proved costly for Campbell as he struggled to advance through the field. He kept the car clean however and claimed a 7th place finish in a stout 30-car field.
“We were pretty quick all weekend,” Campbell said. “In the first 15 or 20 laps, I was battled with Derek Griffith, he and I race each other really well and it was really fun. Then the caution started falling and I could not get a break on the restarts. People were either getting bad starts in front of me or I would have to start on the outside.
“I think I restarted on the outside every time but one, and that one time I started on the inside, Derek blew up in front of me and I had to check up. We ended up passing four or five cars after that… We’ll mark it up as a learning experience and move on to the next one.”
Speedfest was only the beginning of the busy schedule Campbell has planned for 2022. Besides return trips to Cordele and Montgomery, Campbell is going to compete as a regular at Pensacola's Five Flags Speedway with plans of running in the prestigious Snowflake 100 at the end of the year. A trip to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is also part of Campbell’s 2022 plans.
He also hopes a deal to drive for a larger late model team materializes in 2022
“We’re still trying to make sure the schedule is set in stone,” he said. “We’re trying to see what falls in place for that side of things. We’ll have to see where it goes, but we’re definitely doing all the Five Flags stuff. [Snowflake 100] is the big race at the end of the year and that’s what we’re trying to get ready for.
“We’re trying to see what we can make of ourselves this year. Maybe at the end of this year, we can start looking into super late models, or ARCA. We’ll just have to see where it goes.”
Campbell’s next big event is back at Cordele on March 26 for the Georgia Spring Nationals.
NOT LEAVING LEGENDS CARS BEHIND
While moving up the ranks as a pro late model driver is Campbell’s priority, he still has a busy INEX Legends schedule planned for 2022.
He competed in the Legends race which opened Speedfest and returned home with a 4th place finish. Campbell was upfront all race, and even had the lead late, but his car was too loose to stay on the bottom groove allowing others to go by him.
Overall, not bad for Campbell’s first laps in a legends car in around four months.
“I think I was in every position inside the top five at one point,” he said. “It was pretty crazy. The car, after all that late model rubber got put down, it got pretty loose. The track had a lot of grip, but I was getting freestyle everywhere and I couldn’t keep it down.
“Overall, I had a fast car. I had some guys banging on me every lap… It was fun, I just wish we could have finished a little bit better. I wish the car was a little bit tighter. Other than that, the Legends car, it was just fun to race.”
Campbell competed in well over 30 Legends car races in 2021. While he’s scaling back that schedule in 2022, he plans on being a regular in the Thursday Night Thunder Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Campbell will also be a driver coach for two young drivers moving up the INEX ranks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.