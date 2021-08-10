Here's a rundown of this week's football scrimmages involving area teams:
Area football scrimmages
•Archer at Mill Creek, Thursday, 7 p.m.
•Gainesville at Winder-Barrow, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
•Cherokee Bluff at Jackson Co., Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Chestatee at Johnson-Gainesville, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•North Hall at Flowery Branch, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Jefferson vs. T.L. Hanna and Westside (S.C.)*, Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
*jamboree at Hart County
Scrimmage results
•Buford 21, Cedar Grove 7, Aug. 6
