Teresa Swaim, of West Jackson Elementary School, is a finalist for Pre-K Teacher of the Year.
Swaim learned of this recognition while on a Zoom call with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and WJES leaders.
“This is a huge honor, and we are so proud of Mrs. Swaim and our amazing Pre-K team,” said Dr. Amity Hardegree, principal of WJES.
As a finalist, Swaim received a $500 cash prize from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning after applications were reviewed and scored by a panel of impartial judges. She will continue as a finalist in the fall.
The Pre-K Teachers of the Year serve for one school year as an ambassador for Georgia's Pre-K program. A winner from a local public-school system and a winner from a private childcare center are selected each year.
Swaim has been a Pre-K teacher at WJES since 2012. She also served as a Pre-K paraprofessional while attending college.
