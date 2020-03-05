Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce expects 1,000 visitors to kick-off the new GeoCache trail. On Saturday, April 4, at 9 a.m., 1,000 visitors are expected to gather at the new Jackson County Agricultural Center to kick off a new GeoCache Trail. Spearheaded by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, this “Mega Event,” highlights the county’s Agritourism sites. GeoCachers will travel an 80-mile route to 14 separate locations seeking as many as 120 new GeoCaches. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free of charge and open to the public.
“We are expecting upwards of 1,000 visitors for this event,” said Melissa Britt, chamber vice president of operations, “many of whom will be from out of state and even out of the country.” According to Britt, “This event is creating a great deal of excitement on Geocache.com as 500 people have already reserved a spot.”
At the Kick-off event, visitors will explore fun games, animal attractions, and a rare Geocaching event called the GPS Adventures Maze. The “Maze” is a traveling exhibit that provides information about the history and evolution of Geocaching. Part of this exhibit will be specifically dedicated to the game and players here in Georgia.
Geocaching is a popular, family-oriented game where players use a GPS enabled device (usually a smartphone) to find containers that are hidden in various places. When a Geocache is found, the player signs a paper log, trades for small items and then replaces as found so the next player can find the Geocache. The state of Georgia is home to over 14,000 geocaches.
“If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about Geocaching, this is your chance,” leaders state. “GeoCachers will travel around the county finding some of the 120 new geocaches that will be placed for this event. Don’t be alarmed if you see people looking in bushes or under benches or in various spots. They’re just geocaching. You’ll see the most Geocachers on Saturday, but many will arrive in town Friday and tour the area until Sunday. Give them a wave when you see them.”
The initiative for this event started with the Tourism Council of Jackson County, which is a committee of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. The council then partnered with a small team of local GeoCaching experts, led by Jackson County resident Anne Poe, to help organize and build the trail. The objective of the Tourism Council is to drive visitors and tourists to the county. This will be the second GeoCache trail for the county, the first one was created in 2014 and is still going strong.
For more information, visit www.geocaching.com/geocache/GC8G1M4 or visit Facebook, at “Jackson County Agritourism GEO-Trail and Georgia GPS Adventures Maze” page.
