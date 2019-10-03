The Jackson County Historic Courthouse Heritage Celebration was recently held at the Historic Braselton Gym. During the evening, Al Westmoreland, updated guests on the second-floor courtroom restoration progress of the building, which is nearing completion. Phase three of the restoration is now underway and will include the courtroom, an elevator and lobby for the elevator, restrooms, facility for catering, storage room, improved access to the clock tower, heating and air, lighting, a sound system, balcony repair, original seating (courtroom and balcony), work on the upstairs holding cell and plans to restore the judge’s bench to 1908. During the event guests enjoyed a dinner catered by Houndstooth Grill and Tavern while dressed in their “Fab 50s” attire. Gene Richard (Dickey) Hoard presented the play “The Man who Killed Charlie Drake.” Garry Glenn portrayed Horrace Wood, Josh Darnell portrayed Floyd Hoard and Dickey Hoard portrayed George Westmoreland.
A silent and live auction also was held to raise funds to help complete the restoration work. All proceeds from the event fund the renovation of the historic structure which was built in 1879.
