One of the consequences of growth in our area is the sprouting of new schools.
Barrow and Jackson counties are building new high schools. Barrow is planning to open its third high school in August 2020. Jackson will open its new high school – and reconfigure the current high school for a college and career center – in August 2021.
Both districts are talking about other school moves. Barrow is planning an elementary and middle school on the Sims Academy property, which is about 100 acres. Jackson is debating a new middle or an elementary school and probably would like to do both.
Jefferson schools are beginning to wonder what to do about facilities. Commerce recently instituted a tuition for out-of-district students, which are about 30 percent of its students, and has created a waiting list for some of its lower grades.
Jackson County’s east side schools may get some Commerce area students when that takes effect in 2021. More than half of Commerce’s out-of-district students are from the county schools.
Banks County is even beginning to talk about a new elementary school.
The students are a factor in “affordable” housing. That is a subject that is, at best, difficult.
A subdivision in Pendergrass has about 50 houses under construction and room for double that. Those houses will be in the $200,000 to $250,000 range. That is affordable for folks moving from the Atlanta area, especially Gwinnett County.
If all of those houses had one elementary school kid – and that’s a decent average – it would add 150 kids to North Jackson Elementary School in two or three years. That would severely overcrowd that school.
Portable classrooms might be the only solution available for that and other schools.
Housing activity is brisk in Barrow and Jackson counties. I drive by three areas in Barrow County which each have six or more houses that are being built, or have sold in the past year. That does not count subdivision work.
In every corner of Jackson County, residences are planned or under construction. Most of those houses will be marketed to escapees from the Atlanta sprawl. Many will be on the market by next spring.
Commerce planners just recommended approval of about 60 houses that would be 2,500 square feet or bigger. Those sizes are for families, which means kids.
One large apartment complex has been approved and another is proposed for the Banks Crossing area in Banks County. If only one of them is built, it could easily add 200 to 300 kids to Banks County schools within the next three or four years. Houses are being put up in the Chimney Oaks golf development. They may carry price tags of $250,000 or more and will be more than 2,000 square feet, some may be more than 3,000 square feet.
Most of the growth in Barrow and Jackson counties are directly attributable to the growing closeness of population and traffic from Atlanta.
Banks County, and the Commerce area in Jackson, are next – or in the way, depending on your viewpoint.
Builders and lenders still remember the 2007-08 time when growth dried up. We hear whispers of similar talk, but we also see the houses growing out of the ground – much like former corn crops.
Jackson, in particular, is a hotbed for industrial growth. “Brisk” is the most common term I have heard from Jim Shaw, with the Jackson County chamber, for prospects.
The opponents of development in the Braselton area is mirrored by people saying, “come on in,” near Commerce. It makes for an interesting contrast.
The other common theme heard through three counties is “growth is going to come.” That is said with enthusiasm and with plaintive foreboding, sometimes from the same person.
Whatever growth happens will have dramatic consequences for schools. That means money for buildings, for teachers, for administrators, for programs.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
