The Broad River Watershed Association and Keep Elbert County Beautiful are partnering to clean up the access points along the lower part of the Broad River Sept. 28.
Here is a schedule for the day:
•Meet at 8 a.m. on the Broad River WMA to clean up two access points at the top of Anthony Shoals in Elbert County. Directions from Elberton: take Hwy. 72 east from Elberton – go approximately 11 miles – turn right onto Hwy. 79 south – go approximately six miles — turn right on to River Road — go approximately one half mile and meet at entrance to the first dirt road on the left.
•Proceed to the boat ramp at Hwy. 17. (Elbert County)
•Proceed to access point on Hwy. 77. (Oglethorpe County)
•Proceed to Briar's Landing at the Hwy. 72 bridge. (Madison County)
•Finish up by 1 p.m. Depending on number of participants, and if time allows, the group might clean up the access area where Carlton-Sandy Cross Road crosses South Fork of the Broad near Carlton, or possibly the access sites on the Wilkes County side of Anthony Shoals.
KECB will provide orange vests, trash bags and bottled water, but cannot provide liability for the participants. Everyone should provide their own transportation and bring their own gloves, as well as anything else you may need (tools, food, drinks, bug spray, etc.) Long pants and sturdy footwear are recommended. KECB will bring a trailer to carry all the material removed from the sites.
“Our plan is to separate the material for recycling, but however it is handled, it will be weighed and processed by KECB,” said organizers. “Rivers Alive T-shirts should be available for the first 20 people to sign up.”
Contact Pam Allgood at kecbeautiful@gmail.com for more information and to register.
