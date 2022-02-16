Jackson County is about to become the latest community to see a move toward the booming trend of "build to rent."
A Nashville-based BTR firm announced this week that it plans to construct a number of high-end BTR homes in the massive Traditions of Braselton development.
Kinloch Partners said it would build what it calls Single-Family Rentals (SFR) in Traditions, along with projects in Nashville Tenn. and Blythewood, S.C. Construction is slated to begin in Traditions in the first quarter of this year.
The BTR homes will be between 2,400 to 3,600 square feet, with monthly rent between $2,400 and $4,000, Kinloch said. The homes will have high-end features including stacked-stone fireplaces, quartz counter tops, upgraded bathrooms and kitchens and will be in swim, tennis and golf communities.
"Single-Family Rental homes continue to be a growing segment, with retiring Baby Boomers driving growth in the upper end of the market," said Bruce McNeilage, co-founder and CEO of Kinloch Partners. "We see SFR heading much more upscale as baby boomers retire, move to warmer climates and require high-end amenities. In addition, the emerging work-from-home movement stemming from the global pandemic is driving a need for larger homes with home offices."
The BTR movement began in Phoenix, AZ around a decade ago and has since grown across the country, especially in Sunbelt regions across the South and Southwest. Funded in part by hedge funds, a number of large, national developers have gotten into the BTR market with may focusing on suburban areas.
Walton International, Jackson County's largest landowner, has also recently moved into the BTR market, although it's not clear if the firm plans to develop its local land holdings with BTR projects.
Kinloch Partners, LLC is a real estate investment company formed in 2011. The company owns, builds and manages single-family rental homes throughout the Southeast.
When is the retraction statement going to be published on this article? It has been confirmed by Kinloch that the PR statement from their own offices provided false information.
This article seems to have been denied by the party that released it. Can you do any follow up on this?
