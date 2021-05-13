It would be both a cliche´ and a pun to say that Banks County stands at a crossroads.
For all of its history, Banks has been a rural community sandwiched between the upper Piedmont and the Southern Appalachian Mountains, a place unique with historical links to both cultural heritages.
Over the decades, Banks managed to remain mostly rural (largely due to the lack of rail in the 1800s), but it has been surrounded by growth corridors on its northern and southern borders.
While that growth has brought a lot of development on its Southern border with Commerce and Jackson County along I-85, much of Banks has avoided the kind of growth pressures seen in Jackson, Hall and other nearby counties.
That is about to change.
The SK Battery facilities being built in Commerce, almost on the Banks County line, has put Banks in a global spotlight. A boom in industry and residential development prospects is washing over the area, something that Banks has little experience dealing with.
•••
The result of this impending growth has created a rising level of frustration among some in the county, as evidenced during a lengthy public exchange on April 27 between several citizens and the county's board of commissioners. A handful of citizens roundly criticized the county government, especially the county's economic development authority and its new director, Richard Brooks.
Those citizens said that they don't want to see large, dense subdivisions in Banks County, nor do they want industrial growth to encroach on the county's rural character.
No argument with that.
But the citizens also demanded that the county do more to keep them informed about potential growth projects in Banks County.
Well, the county does a pretty good job of doing that already. Exactly what those citizens wanted to know that they didn't already have access to was unclear.
In the end, BOC chairman Charles Turk said he would set up a meeting to discuss local development issues in more detail.
•••
It's not clear exactly what sparked that degree of pushback by those citizens, but among their complaints was a recent radio interview Brooks gave to an Atlanta web radio program in which he discussed development potential in the area.
Most of that discussion was typical of how economic developers talk, hyping their communities as a great place to do business and to live.
That is Brooks' job. He's supposed to promote Banks County to potential businesses. He's supposed to shoe-shine the county's reputation and attempt to bring in new investments.
The thing that seems to have caught some citizens off-guard was Brooks' promotion of an upcoming virtual meeting between several area counties and businesses from Ontario, Canada, a conference that will focus mainly on automotive businesses.
Banks County is part of a lose consortium of communities along I-85 from Gwinnett County to the South Carolina line that call themselves the "Georgia High Tech I-85 Corridor." That group is doing a virtual meeting with some Canadian firms as a networking venture for possible future investments in the area.
Brooks is originally from Ontario, so perhaps he had contacts that facilitated the organizing of this virtual meeting.
In any event, several Banks citizens seemed puzzled about the meeting. One wanted to know why Brooks was promoting the county to foreign countries and wanted the county to abolish the county's economic development authority, or create an authority that would promote rural policies.
•••
Banks County leaders have said for many years that they want to keep the county's business development along I-85 and not have it encroach into the heart of the county's rural communities.
Most citizens would agree with that. Most people don't want to see large industrial, commercial or residential projects outside of the I-85 area.
But the county does need to see industrial and commercial growth. Without a balance of industrial, commercial and residential in the county's tax digest, local residents and farmers will have to carry the burden of paying local property taxes.
Over time, that taxation burden will grow. That's especially true with school taxes, which are the major share of local property taxes. The state has been shifting more of the cost of education from its pocketbook to local counties. That trend will likely continue and Banks County citizens will have to pay an increasing share of the cost of education.
Banks County is fortunate to still have some large tracts of undeveloped land. But if those taxes go too high, owners will be forced to see that property and the likely buyers will be developers.
So it's important for the county to have some industrial and commercial development to help carry the load of property taxes.
•••
But the bigger problem for Banks probably won't be industrial growth; it will be residential development.
Banks County has few real subdivisions, at least the kind of traditional suburban subdivision of small lots and high density housing.
Now, however, the county is going to begin to see a lot of developers wanting to buy up raw land and develop high-density subdivisions in the area. The SK project and other nearby industrial growth in Jackson County is going to lead to a demand for more local housing.
A May report from the Norton Agency shows that Banks County has virtually zero housing available for sale under $450,000.
There's no supply, but there is demand. The result will be pressure to build more houses.
•••
The county is currently updating its zoning codes to get ready for that, but there's only so much local governments can do to control residential projects. It cannot create onerous zoning codes; if it does, a battery of lawyers will sue the county and likely win in court. (Those who want the county to limit "subdivisions" to a minimum of 5-acre lots are going to be disappointed. That would be a lawsuit just waiting to happen.)
Nor can the county government control what happens inside the county's municipalities. If Homer, or Maysville or Baldwin want to annex land and approve high-density subdivisions, there's not much legally the county can do to stop that.
To an extent, access to sewerage will determine where high-density housing can be built. The county has focused most of its sewerage development along the I-85 area, but it cannot stop area municipalities from offering sewerage services that would lead to high-density developments.
•••
Banks County is going to face growth challenges in the coming years like it has never had to deal with before. There will be a lot of NIMBYs along the way, people who don't care about growth unless it's in their back yard; then, they show up at commission meetings raising hell.
Otherwise, many people don't seem to care about the big picture, what's legal, how the rules work or the kind of financial balance the county needs to maintain to fund local public services.
It ain't as simple as many in the public want to believe it is.
I do agree that Banks leaders should attempt to keep industrial development along the I-85 corridor.
But I disagree those who want to defund the county's economic development efforts. There's nothing wrong with county economic development officials soliciting business. It's better to solicit what you want than to just take anything that comes along.
Hopefully, the sale of the drag strip will lead to a multi-million dollar industrial site at I-85, something that would go a long way in helping fund the county's school system and other needed services. That is an opportunity the county can ill-afford to mess up.
•••
There will be some growth challenges Banks County will face and it won't be a perfect system. Leaders will make some mistakes. They will have to adopt some new regulations that they may not really want to do.
And as growth creeps up I-85, it will invade some southern areas of the county that have remained rural. Planning for that with appropriate buffers and transition zones will be important, but fraught with debate and challenges.
But the most important part of the county's growth will be the public.
Citizens should make an effort to stay informed about what's going on in their community. It's not the county's job to spoon-fed people information they can easily get on their own. Citizens should not expect personal phone calls from county officials about everything that's going on.
Good citizens make an effort to know what's going on in their communities by reading local newspapers and becoming involved in local public hearings about zoning developments. They attend meetings, even when there's nothing on the agenda that will affect them directly. And they make an effort to learn how zoning and land use works, what it can and cannot do.
And for those who stand up at public meetings, like the one in Homer on April 27, and claim they don't read their local newspaper, I have this thought: It shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.