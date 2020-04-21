I've known Gov. Brian Kemp for a number of years, but I never knew he was a gambling man.
This week, Kemp made the biggest gamble of his life when he announced plans to begin reopening some businesses across the state as early as this Friday.
It's an aggressive move, perhaps the most aggressive move by a U.S. governor on the re-opening front.
If Georgia had been one of the early states hit by the COVID-19 virus, like New York or Washington, Georgia's move toward re-opening the economy and society would be understandable.
But Georgia's virus hit came later in the game and is just now peaking. Even so, there continues to be a disparity across the state in how the virus is spreading with some areas hit harder than other locations.
So Kemp's move to begin reopening across the entire state and to supersede local community closing decisions came as a surprise. Some mayors across the state aren't happy about it and are speaking out.
And many in the medical community appear to have been taken off guard by the move. Northeast Georgia Medical Center immediately issued a statement that was, in its overall effect, a call to arms to push back against the governor's actions (see story in this issue.)
•••
There's some data out there which supports Kemp's move to start reopening the state.
For one thing, the leading model of the virus' impact suggested this week that the coronavirus had peaked in Georgia and that the curve was trending downward. That same model also dramatically lowered its projected number of total deaths from the virus in the state — from 3,718 to 1,369. (There have been 799 deaths as of noon Tuesday from the virus, according to state department of health data.)
Beyond the direct medical impact of the virus, Kemp is also getting data that suggests the state government itself could take a huge financial hit from the business closures from the pandemic. That could mean the state will have to cut spending in the next year or two at the time when it will face a huge demand to spend more money to deal with the aftershocks from the virus.
And then there's politics. Although Kemp said Monday that he "doesn't give a damn" about the politics surrounding the virus, the reality is that some in Kemp's conservative base are starting to rebel against the shutdowns and sheltering in place rules. That is being fed by Fox News and other right-wing media outlets which have continued to downplay the impact of the virus by comparing it's death rate to that of the flu or automobile accidents. (When cars begin cranking themselves, putting their transmissions into gear and then driving themselves around killing people I'll listen to that comparison. It's total BS, but it plays well to those who like to be told how to think by the right-wing media.) Undoubtedly, Kemp has been getting advice from that wing of his supporters.
But more than anything, I believe Kemp's move to start reopening the state comes from his own personal experiences as a small business owner (among other investments, he owns a business here in Jackson County.) He clearly sympathizes with those who have struggled to keep their livelihood going amid the virus closures. He appears to want to find a way to balance the medical crisis with the economic crisis.
•••
Still, Kemp's move is a huge gamble.
If he's right and the virus has peaked and the need for social distancing is waning, his move to begin the re-opening process could help kick-start the state's economy and perhaps help avoid a prolonged recession.
If he's wrong, a premature re-opening could create a second wave of virus clusters around the state, killing more people and forcing him to backtrack and reimpose closure mandates, something that would be economically and politically difficult.
Let's hope Kemp's gamble is the right call.
•••
Although Georgia hasn't seen the kind of right-wing protests against the virus closures that have been happening in other states, it's only a matter of time. A protest is scheduled for this Friday at the state capitol.
Crazy.
These protests aren't really about the virus closures — that's just an excuse for those with a warped sense of patriotism to put on their camo, grab their guns and march in the streets. Many of these protesters have deep anti-government ideological views and are generally opposed to all governments at all times. And they swim in conspiracy pools where everything that happens is the result of some deep-state plot.
This group of right-wing protesters fetishize guns and they marry that to the fantasy that they are the "real" patriots who will save America from its internal enemies, all of whom they believe are trying to take their "God-given rights away."
I'm all for protesting and freedom of expression, but you don't need to dress up in military garb and carry an AK-47 to protest.
Only thugs do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.