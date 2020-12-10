The Coronavirus is surging in Northeast Georgia and hundreds of people are getting sick, some are dying.
You wouldn't know that, however, to see how many people still eat in large groups inside at area restaurants and go out into the public without a mask. Saturday night, I went to pick up a takeout order from a Banks Crossing restaurant and the place was packed with inside diners.
Are we a nation of idiots?
Apparently, we are.
I say that because of the crazy atmosphere we now live in. We've gone down a rabbit hole where reality no longer exists, where fact is thought to be fiction and where lies become truth.
That's the case with what people believe, and don't appear to believe, about Coronavirus — and it's true for what they believe about politics.
We believe what we want to believe, even if the facts are totally different.
Coronavirus?
I'm more worried about the virus of dumbassity that's infecting our country.
•••
Our politics is the most obvious example. Just look at the perverted and perverse political culture stemming from the defeat of President Trump on Nov. 3.
Trump got beat at the ballot box by legitimate votes, but a lot of his supporters are convinced that the election was "rigged," or that it was "stolen" from him.
There is absolutely no evidence of election malfeasance, but that lie is held up as truth by Trump and a lot of his boot-licking associates. Social media amplifies that lie into propaganda and a lot of naive people take it as truth.
Let's be blunt — Trump lost the election at the ballot box and it wasn't due to cheating or rigging. He just got beat. If you believe otherwise, you're wrong.
Despite that, the craziness has gotten so bad that Trump is actually trying to have the courts and state legislatures overturn valid election results and crown him president by fiat. He is attempting — unsuccessfully — to weaponize the courts and state governments to overturn legitimate election results.
Here in Georgia, Trump has accused state election officials — all Republicans — of rigging the election for Joe Biden, who narrowly won the state. He has filed multiple lawsuits attempting to have the election results changed here and in other states. Those cases have been thrown out of court as baseless.
Even worse, Trump attempted to have Georgia Republican leaders, including the governor, call a special legislative session to throw out the election results and appoint Republican electors to the Electoral College from the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders refused to do that, drawing Trump's unending ire and tirades. (Kudos to Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for not bowing to Trump's assault on democracy.)
By any standard, what Trump is attempting to do in Georgia, and in several other swing states, is nothing more than a political coup — an attempt to grab power by circumventing the will of voters.
Our nation has never seen anything like this before.
It's insane. It's not normal. It's dangerous.
It's dumbassity at work.
•••
If you think all of this is just some grand game playing out on the national stage and that it doesn't affect you, you'd be wrong.
The virus of dumassity has trickled down from the White House to our houses.
We saw that last week at a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Elections where its newest member, a Republican, voted against certifying the county's Nov. 3 election results.
Board member Jeff Hughes was overruled by other, more sensible members of that board; but his single "no" vote speaks loudly about how dumb our political culture has become.
Before the vote was held, Hughes asked a lot of questions about how the county matches signatures on absentee ballots and about cell phones in the room where ballots are scanned. He pretended to be "just asking questions" when in reality, he was obviously airing out talking points from Trump and conspiracy-laced websites.
Hughes knows how elections work. He was there on election night and for the two recounts that were done with the Nov. 3 ballots.
At that board meeting last week, he even made a point of praising the county's elections staff for how they handled the election.
Then he turned around, without any explanation, and voted against certifying the county's election results; all election results for all races, not just the presidential race.
Those results included the fact that Trump won Jackson County with 79% of the vote.
Hughes, in effect, voted against certifying results that helped Trump.
Dumbassity.
•••
Imagine what would have happened if other members of the county elections board were as disconnected from reality as Hughes.
If the board had voted against certifying the election, then every single winning candidate on the ballot, including all county offices, would not be valid.
Jackson County wouldn't have a sheriff as of Jan. 1, 2021 if Hughes had his way. Nor would we have any judges or other county officials.
Hughes, of course, doesn't care. He's part of the mob that wants to burn down the nation. It's like the idea during the Vietnam War that American had to destroy a village in order to save it.
For Hughes and many of his colleagues, if an election don't go the way they want, then just throw a bomb into the ballot box by not certifying the results.
The truth is, however, that Hughes' effort to block the county's election results was a middle finger to every single person who voted in Jackson County (over 37,000 voters.)
It was a knife in the back to the county's elections staff, which did a damn good job of running an election under extremely trying circumstances in 2020.
Hughes' vote was a baseless attack on our electoral system.
Dumbassity.
•••
That action wasn't the only odd thing at the election's board meeting.
In a highly-unusual move, the board refused to call for a March election for a school SPLOST vote.
That's never happened before in Jackson County.
The vote was tabled technically because the draft referendum had a typo and because board members only got a copy of the referendum just before their meeting.
But make no mistake, that was just the surface reasons. The underlying reason for the delay was due to a complaint aired by Republican board member Larry Ewing, who was obviously opposed to the whole idea of a school SPLOST vote in March.
Ewing complained that the referendum should have been held in conjunction with the Nov. 3 election to prevent the cost of a separate special election. He was also critical of the overall idea of a SPLOST, questioning why the county's three school systems needed the money.
Typically, when local governments, including school boards, call for SPLOST referendum elections, they do that outside of big general elections. Lower turnout helps SPLOST votes pass since there is often little organized opposition to referendums, but there is often a strong organized push by the governments asking for the funding.
So calling for a referendum in March is certainly a strategic move by the county's three school systems. Local systems have a pressing need to build additional facilities to accommodate growth and they want the SPLOST vote to pass.
That is either smart, or manipulative, depending on your point of view.
But for the board of elections, none of that should be an issue.
It's not up to elections board members to determine the merits of a proposed referendum called by school boards, or by any other local government.
Nor is it up to election boards to pass judgement on the strategy of calling special elections.
The board of elections oversees elections, not public policy. Ewing's vocal attack on the merits of the referendum was above his pay-grade — that's not for the board of elections to decide. If people don't like it, they can vote it down.
•••
We've long heard complaints about "activist" judges who use the courts to legislate and overstep their bounds.
But what about activist election board members who overstep their authority out of personal or partisan ideology?
Have we come to a point in American politics where the end justifies the means?
Hughes was wrong to vote against certifying local election results. If he had reason to believe the results were wrong, then he should have laid his cards on the table.
And Ewing was wrong to inject his personal feelings about the merits of a proposed SPLOST during a discussion over calling for an election. That wasn't his job.
It's all poisonous political water flowing downhill from our national political culture, a culture that has become infected with the virus of dumbassity.
