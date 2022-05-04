After a 20-11, 15-3 season Winder-Barrow High School has played their last baseball game.
"I'm very proud of our guys every day," said head coach Brian Smith. "They come in consistently wanting to work and get better, and it's been a fun season because of that."
"It's just a big job," teammate Noah Lee says. "Spiritually, mentally, physically. "...Everyone's getting stronger, getting faster. It's been a good season."
Lee says Smith treats all of his players like his kids.
"We have a pretty good bond with coach Smith," he says. "He doesn't leave anybody out...Also coach Maddox, coach Scoville; it's just good bonds with everybody."
WBHS vs. Lassiter - April 27, 5 p.m.
Lassiter came in quick in the first inning landing two singles and a score on a fly out ball.
Ryan Ford started the second inning with a homer tying up the two teams 1-1.
After Lassiter scored one in the third inning, the Bulldoggs came back with four, when Ford, Carson Royal and Micheal Defrancisco hit singles allowing Caleb Gentry, Isaac Reivitis, Ford and Pate Smith to score runs, putting Winder-Barrow in the lead 5-2.
Lassiter tried to come back in the fourth with a score on a single but the Bulldoggs took them out with four runs in the sixth inning, ending the game with 9-4.
Brooks House pitched six innings with nine hits and striking out nine.
WBHS vs Lassiter April 27, 8 p.m.
The Bulldoggs started the game off right with a walk and a two-run homer from Camden Hodge in the first, followed by a single from Noah Lee in the third allowing a run by Evan Coleman.
Lassiter came in on an error in the third, scoring one run, a single and a triple in the bottom the the sixth allowing three more runs, ending the game with Lassiter up 4-3.
Lee had 2-and-2 at the plate which put the Bulldogs ahead in this game for hits.
WBHS vs Lassiter April 28, 5 p.m.
The Bulldoggs fell behind early in the game and couldn't catch up, leading to a 6-2 against Lassiter.
After four singles and three runs by Lassiter in the first inning, it was difficult for the Bulldoggs to get on the board.
Two more runs in the second brought Lassiter to 5-0.
Winder-Barrow gets a run in the third and the seventh but weren't able to bypass Lassiter in this game, who took the lead with 6-2.
Evan Coleman led Winder-Barrow with three hits and three bats.
