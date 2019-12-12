Starting a business in the metro Atlanta area is less risky than in other parts of the country because the north Georgia area is so much like the country, the economist for the Metro Atlanta chamber said Dec. 3.
Thomas Cunningham told the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce audience the Metro Atlanta area’s economy has been growing faster than the country’s economy since the 1970s.
“It is a very large economy and a very diverse economy,” he said.
As a result, Cunningham said the Atlanta area — and he said that is a large part of the state — has a “thickness of diversity,” which is good for the economy.
He said the north Georgia area is a “relatively low risk place to locate your business.” That is a reason for corporate headquarters moving to the area, he said.
He also said economic “expansions don’t die of old age. Something has to kill them.” Cunningham noted the area continues to have an expanding economy, but it is not growing as fast as it once did.
“Growth is slowing, to be sure,” Cunningham said.
He said the significant change from the past is the size of the labor force is no longer growing as much each year. He said that is the result of Baby Boomers retiring and a smaller number of people available for work.
Cunningham added the “recovery” from the recession around 2008-2010 was “crummy,” compared to previous recessions.
That was because consumers cut back on purchases and when the economy improved, the rate of growth in purchases was not as large as in past recessions.
Another factor, he said, is the number of people who have part-time jobs and want full-time work. That leads to people getting full-time jobs without wage increases, he said.
One positive factor in economic activity is much of the world’s consumption is moving toward “what we’re (the U.S. is) already good at making,” Cunningham said. He called those products “value-added” and “high value.”
He said a recession now would require a “bigger shock than normal” because consumption by individuals is “pretty resilient.”
Answering questions, Cunningham said the education system, and students, should be “really careful” about “working to learn” because he said the jobs students may find themselves doing may not exist while they are “learning.”
He also said the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada needs to be approved for new technology that was not around when NAFTA was developed. He cited “digital trade” as an example.
The trade agreement has not been approved by the House and Senate, yet.
