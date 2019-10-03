Qualified caregivers are needed for the Veterans Medical Foster Home program managed by the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center. Approved applicants will provide physical and mental health care to veterans who are in need of a family. Applicants must be 21 to apply.
“We’re seeking competent and compassionate caregivers,” said Hallie Cheek, Medical Foster Home coordinator for the VA services out of Augusta.
The veteran pays to reside in a VA-screened and approved medical foster home with private funds like Social Security, VA aid and attendance, or service-connected disability compensation. The veteran’s primary medical care is managed by the VA’s interdisciplinary home-based primary care team or spinal cord injury home care. The rates of the foster home are negotiated between the veteran and the caregiver, and are based on the veteran’s ability to pay as well as the level of care that is required.
Caregivers must be financially stable, own or rent their home, and have either formal or informal caregiving experience. A medical foster home caregiver must be willing to accept veterans without discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion or national origin. To apply, call Cheek at 706-945-9447 or email her at Hallie.Cheek@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.